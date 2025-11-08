ITV (LON:ITV) Trading Up 15% – Here’s What Happened

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) rose 15% on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 81.35 and last traded at GBX 77.88. Approximately 47,380,695 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 18,833,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.70.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ITV from GBX 112 to GBX 105 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 105.
ITV is a vertically integrated producer broadcaster and streamer, consisting of ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment.
ITV Studios is a scaled and global creator, owner and distributor of high-quality TV content. It operates in 12 countries, across 60+ labels and has a global distribution network.
