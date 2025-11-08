Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report) traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 139,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 686,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Azincourt Energy Trading Up 33.3%
The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02.
Azincourt Energy Company Profile
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
