Bensler LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Bensler LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,436 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 13,225 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 498.5% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.26.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE UBER opened at $92.03 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $191.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,061,523.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,184,206.28. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $273,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,733.76. This trade represents a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 604,946 shares of company stock worth $58,950,116 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

