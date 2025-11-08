ZEGA Investments LLC Buys 937 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

ZEGA Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.6% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $57.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $59.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.45. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.9%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

