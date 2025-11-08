Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Citigroup by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,794,000 after buying an additional 2,539,769 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,427,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,153,000 after acquiring an additional 195,013 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,839,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,466,000 after acquiring an additional 592,820 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,534,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334,038 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 13,713,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Zacks Research downgraded Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $100.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.67. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $105.59. The company has a market capitalization of $185.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

