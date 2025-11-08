SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

SKYT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on SkyWater Technology from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SkyWater Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

SkyWater Technology Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of SKYT opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. SkyWater Technology has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $867.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 3.49.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $150.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.50 million. SkyWater Technology had a net margin of 36.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. SkyWater Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.080-0.040 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 756,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $9,123,582.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,161,012 shares in the company, valued at $98,421,804.72. The trade was a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,364,601 shares of company stock valued at $41,174,012. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 56.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 941.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

