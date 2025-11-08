Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 46.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total value of $6,934,016.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 115,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,463,679.48. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $756.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $779.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $786.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $778.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $700.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.38 and a 12-month high of $825.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $15.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.50%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

