QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Acquired by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 0.8% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.4% during the second quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 248,740 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $39,612,000 after acquiring an additional 129,526 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 203,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 53,390 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $170.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.89. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $205.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 8,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.06, for a total transaction of $1,384,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 36,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,998.46. This trade represents a 18.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,230.92. This trade represents a 41.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,169 shares of company stock valued at $26,978,998. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. Arete raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

