GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF (NASDAQ:YSPY) Announces Dividend of $0.18

GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF (NASDAQ:YSPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 6th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.1825 per share on Wednesday, November 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF Trading Down 0.4%
NASDAQ:YSPY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.85. The company had a trading volume of 56,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,980. GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.97.
About GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- CrowdStrike Partners With CoreWeave But Investors Sell the News
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Amprius Technologies Signals Electrifying Growth in 2026
Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.