GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF (NASDAQ:YSPY) Announces Dividend of $0.18

GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF (NASDAQ:YSPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 6th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.1825 per share on Wednesday, November 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:YSPY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.85. The company had a trading volume of 56,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,980. GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.97.

Get GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF alerts:

About GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.