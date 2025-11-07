Financial Analysis: DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) & TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) and TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

DSV pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. TFI International pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. DSV pays out 10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TFI International pays out 46.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get DSV alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of DSV shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of TFI International shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of TFI International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSV 4.23% 10.92% 4.63% TFI International 4.06% 14.20% 5.28%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares DSV and TFI International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DSV and TFI International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSV 0 2 1 2 3.00 TFI International 2 7 11 2 2.59

TFI International has a consensus price target of $111.27, indicating a potential upside of 27.61%. Given TFI International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TFI International is more favorable than DSV.

Volatility and Risk

DSV has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TFI International has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DSV and TFI International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSV $24.24 billion 2.15 $1.47 billion $2.94 36.87 TFI International $8.40 billion 0.85 $422.48 million $3.88 22.47

DSV has higher revenue and earnings than TFI International. TFI International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DSV, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TFI International beats DSV on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DSV

(Get Free Report)

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers. It also offers road freight services, such as part and full loads, groupage, specialized transport, express, and online and document handling services; and workshops. In addition, the company provides logistics solutions for automotive, technology, healthcare, energy, industrial, retail/ fashion, and chemical sectors; and inventory management solutions. Further, it offers special project transport services, such as industrial projects, renewable energy, government logistics, ship charter, and air charter services; and courier and warehousing services. The company was formerly known as DSV Panalpina A/S and changed its name to DSV A/S in September 2021. DSV A/S was incorporated in 1976 and is based in Hedehusene, Denmark.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America. The LTL segment is involved in the pickup, consolidation, transportation, and delivery of smaller loads. The TL segment offers expedited transportation, flatbed, tank, container, and dedicated services. This segment also carries full loads directly from the customer to the destination using a closed van or specialized equipment. The Logistics segment provides asset-light logistics services, including brokerage, freight forwarding, and transportation management, as well as small package parcel delivery. As of December 31, 2023, it operates 11,455 trucks, 34,599 trailers, and 7,504 independent contractors. The company was formerly known as TransForce Inc. and changed its name to TFI International Inc. in December 2016. TFI International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.