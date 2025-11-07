ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Announces Dividend Increase – $3.09 Per Share

ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 3.0899 per share on Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This is a 80.7% increase from ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $1.71.

ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDI traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.19. 11,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,740. ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $150.02 and a 12 month high of $174.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.34. The firm has a market cap of $118.43 million, a PE ratio of 216.97 and a beta of 0.06.

About ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

