TD Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Stock

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BDGI. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$60.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$70.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$75.67.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Trading Up 1.3%

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

TSE BDGI traded up C$0.95 on Friday, hitting C$72.95. 126,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,560. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52-week low of C$33.62 and a 52-week high of C$75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.49, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$63.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$53.49.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd is North America’s provider of non-destructive excavating services. Its key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank.

