Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:CCEC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, February 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Stock Up 2.7%

Capital Clean Energy Carriers stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.38. 3,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average of $21.98. Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $24.83.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers ( NASDAQ:CCEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Capital Clean Energy Carriers had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 55.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Capital Clean Energy Carriers will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCEC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Capital Clean Energy Carriers from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers.

