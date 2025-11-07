Stephen Charles Taylor Sells 11,152 Shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Stock

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 11,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $324,077.12. Following the sale, the director directly owned 364,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,583,070.80. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen Charles Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 6th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 100 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $2,900.00.

On Friday, September 26th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 7,915 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $225,577.50.

On Thursday, September 25th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 759 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $21,631.50.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 1,326 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $37,791.00.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 11,457 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $320,223.15.

On Friday, September 19th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 63 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,732.50.

On Thursday, September 18th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 1,638 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $45,045.00.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 6,553 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $180,273.03.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 289 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $7,947.50.

On Thursday, September 4th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 10,000 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00.

Natural Gas Services Group Trading Up 1.3%

NGS stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.25. The company had a trading volume of 112,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,078. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.79 million, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Natural Gas Services Group ( NYSE:NGS ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $41.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.87 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 10.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natural Gas Services Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Gas Services Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGS. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 105.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 106.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 116.0% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter worth $115,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

