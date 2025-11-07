Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,529,967.50 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.03, for a total value of $1,529,967.50. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 8,679,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,613,148.91. This represents a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Morningstar Trading Up 1.8%
Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.49. The stock had a trading volume of 613,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,982. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.89 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.20 and its 200-day moving average is $270.12.
Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.29 million. Morningstar had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.70%.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Morningstar from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $250.00 target price on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.00.
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.
