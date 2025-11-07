Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Issues Earnings Results

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Amadeus IT Group had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 21.08%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMADY traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.20. The stock had a trading volume of 64,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Amadeus IT Group has a 52 week low of $68.44 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMADY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amadeus IT Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Oddo Bhf cut Amadeus IT Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.

