Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.000-4.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion.

Crane NXT Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE:CXT traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $62.62. The stock had a trading volume of 454,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,161. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.17. Crane NXT has a 1-year low of $41.54 and a 1-year high of $69.00.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 9.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Crane NXT will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.37%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CXT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Crane NXT in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Crane NXT in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Crane NXT from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Crane NXT by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Scott Marsh Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the second quarter worth about $689,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

