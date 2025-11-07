Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Stock Price Down 20% – Here’s Why

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 20% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 212,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 367,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Klondike Silver Trading Up 25.0%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.19.
About Klondike Silver
Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.
