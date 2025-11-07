Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Shares Down 25% – Should You Sell?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) fell 25% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 771,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 388,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Falcon Gold Trading Down 25.0%
The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.01.
About Falcon Gold
Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.
