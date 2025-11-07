Insider Selling: Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Director Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) Director David Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.18, for a total transaction of $271,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,822.28. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Charter Communications Trading Up 0.9%
Shares of CHTR stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,196. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.39. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.50 and a 12-month high of $437.06.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.32). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 25.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,386,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 626,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,123,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $789,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
