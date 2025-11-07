Insider Selling: Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Director Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) Director David Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.18, for a total transaction of $271,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,822.28. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Charter Communications Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,196. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.39. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.50 and a 12-month high of $437.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.32). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $329.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 25.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,386,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 626,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,123,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $789,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Recommended Stories

