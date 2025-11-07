UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Shares Up 1.2% – Still a Buy?

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.37 and last traded at $14.3150. 17,577,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 14,805,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of UiPath from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Get UiPath alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on UiPath

UiPath Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.17, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.73.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $361.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.36 million. UiPath had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 1.35%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. UiPath has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 240,874 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $4,162,302.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 696,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,028,901.76. The trade was a 25.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 122,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $1,827,509.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 613,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,137,546.30. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,319,002 shares of company stock worth $34,094,875. 23.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 48.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in UiPath by 17.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in UiPath by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in UiPath by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 32,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.