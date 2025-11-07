Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Chiba Bank had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 20.18%.

Chiba Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CHBAY remained flat at $47.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.88. Chiba Bank has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $56.18.

About Chiba Bank

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, time deposits, currency deposits, investment trusts, bonds, and pensions; loans, which include mortgages, renovation loans, photovoltaic, vehicle, education, and other loan products; and insurance products, such as annuity, life, medical, student, death, and travel insurance.

