Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Chiba Bank had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 20.18%.
Chiba Bank Stock Performance
Shares of CHBAY remained flat at $47.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.88. Chiba Bank has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $56.18.
About Chiba Bank
