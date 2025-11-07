Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Up 2.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $117.51 and last traded at $117.1860. 17,157,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 16,179,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.39 and its 200 day moving average is $110.19. The company has a market cap of $499.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.88%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 37,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.0% in the third quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 21,766 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 55,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. now owns 13,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

