Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) CFO Colleen Tupper Sells 30,000 Shares

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) CFO Colleen Tupper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,215,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,813.51. This trade represents a 19.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Up 4.0%
Shares of COLL stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.30. 864,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,249. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.65.
Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 97.28%. The company had revenue of $135.55 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on COLL. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.
