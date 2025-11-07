Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) CFO Colleen Tupper Sells 30,000 Shares

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) CFO Colleen Tupper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,215,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,813.51. This trade represents a 19.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of COLL stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.30. 864,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,249. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.65.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 97.28%. The company had revenue of $135.55 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Collegium Pharmaceutical

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 302.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 62,592 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 47,024 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $2,674,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COLL. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Collegium Pharmaceutical

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.