Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading 33.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report) shares were up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 139,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 686,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02.
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
