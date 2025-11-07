Spectral Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Spectral Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million.

Spectral Diagnostics Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDTXF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.02. 210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,827. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. Spectral Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $294.36 million, a PE ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 0.10.

Get Spectral Diagnostics alerts:

About Spectral Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in the United States, Italy, Ireland, and internationally. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectral Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.