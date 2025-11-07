Spectral Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Spectral Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million.
Spectral Diagnostics Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of OTCMKTS:EDTXF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.02. 210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,827. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. Spectral Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $294.36 million, a PE ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 0.10.
About Spectral Diagnostics
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Spectral Diagnostics
- What is a SEC Filing?
- CrowdStrike Partners With CoreWeave But Investors Sell the News
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Amprius Technologies Signals Electrifying Growth in 2026
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Dave Stock: 180% Gain + Q3 Beat = Breakout Setup?
Receive News & Ratings for Spectral Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.