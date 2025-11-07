Analyzing Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) & DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) and DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boyd Gaming and DoubleDown Interactive”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boyd Gaming $4.07 billion 1.56 $577.95 million $22.88 3.55 DoubleDown Interactive $341.33 million 1.26 $124.11 million $2.15 4.05

Profitability

Boyd Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than DoubleDown Interactive. Boyd Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DoubleDown Interactive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Boyd Gaming and DoubleDown Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boyd Gaming 46.02% 41.97% 9.36% DoubleDown Interactive 31.91% 12.44% 11.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.8% of Boyd Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of Boyd Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Boyd Gaming has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoubleDown Interactive has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Boyd Gaming and DoubleDown Interactive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boyd Gaming 0 8 7 0 2.47 DoubleDown Interactive 0 2 3 1 2.83

Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus target price of $90.08, suggesting a potential upside of 10.86%. DoubleDown Interactive has a consensus target price of $18.60, suggesting a potential upside of 113.55%. Given DoubleDown Interactive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DoubleDown Interactive is more favorable than Boyd Gaming.

Summary

Boyd Gaming beats DoubleDown Interactive on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments. It also engages in owning and operating a travel agency. Boyd Gaming Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

