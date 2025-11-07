eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) CEO Sells $585,478.68 in Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $585,478.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,117,123.48. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jamie Iannone also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eBay alerts:

On Monday, October 6th, Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of eBay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total transaction of $662,598.96.

On Thursday, September 4th, Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of eBay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total value of $666,714.93.

eBay Stock Up 3.6%

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,570,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,697,107. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.71 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.19.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 20.37%.eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in eBay by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,689,267 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $791,714,000 after acquiring an additional 510,629 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in eBay by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,085,603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $674,061,000 after acquiring an additional 478,410 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,581,556 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $638,983,000 after purchasing an additional 140,160 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,109,481 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $481,525,000 after purchasing an additional 300,216 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,157,105 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $417,021,000 after purchasing an additional 322,910 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on eBay from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citizens Jmp upgraded eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on eBay from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, President Capital upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.52.

Get Our Latest Research Report on eBay

About eBay

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.