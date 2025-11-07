F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. This is a 13.6% increase from F&G Annuities & Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

F&G Annuities & Life has a payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect F&G Annuities & Life to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Get F&G Annuities & Life alerts:

F&G Annuities & Life Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of FG traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.78. 324,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,672. F&G Annuities & Life has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Insider Activity at F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life ( NYSE:FG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter. F&G Annuities & Life had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, research analysts expect that F&G Annuities & Life will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Leena Punjabi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $101,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 64,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,003.84. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FG. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 18.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 737.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.