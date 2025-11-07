Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CompoSecure (CMPO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CompoSecure (NASDAQ: CMPO):

11/4/2025 – CompoSecure had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

11/4/2025 – CompoSecure had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $21.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – CompoSecure had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $22.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – CompoSecure had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $24.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – CompoSecure had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – CompoSecure had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – CompoSecure had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $17.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at CompoSecure

In other news, Director Kevin M. Moriarty purchased 13,000 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,640.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,640. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Walter Fitzsimmons sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $1,874,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 759,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,238,445.86. This represents a 11.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 217,125 shares of company stock worth $4,139,550 over the last three months. Company insiders own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

