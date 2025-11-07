Bath & Body Works, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, December 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st.

Bath & Body Works has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Bath & Body Works has a payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bath & Body Works to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.91. 6,011,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,520,623. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average is $28.84. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $41.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 9.88%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.45 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.350-3.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 382.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 174,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 138,664 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at $23,273,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 180.5% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 110,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 71,051 shares during the period. Finally, Shellback Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 67.0% in the first quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 668,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,254,000 after acquiring an additional 268,000 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.