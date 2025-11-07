Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) versus Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Head to Head Analysis

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) and Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alarm.com and Senstar Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alarm.com $939.83 million 2.65 $124.12 million $2.38 20.95 Senstar Technologies $38.04 million 2.74 $2.64 million $0.22 20.27

Analyst Ratings

Alarm.com has higher revenue and earnings than Senstar Technologies. Senstar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alarm.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alarm.com and Senstar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alarm.com 1 4 0 1 2.17 Senstar Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Alarm.com currently has a consensus target price of $61.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.34%. Given Alarm.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alarm.com is more favorable than Senstar Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.7% of Alarm.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Senstar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Alarm.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Senstar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alarm.com and Senstar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alarm.com 13.27% 13.84% 5.03% Senstar Technologies 13.49% 13.44% 9.93%

Volatility and Risk

Alarm.com has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senstar Technologies has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alarm.com beats Senstar Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts. The company also provides scenes, video analytics triggers, thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, energy usage monitoring, places feature, whole home water safety, and solar monitoring solutions, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning monitoring services. In addition, it offers demand response programs, commercial grade video, commercial video analytics, access control, cell connectors, enterprise dashboard and multi-site management, energy savings, protection for valuables and inventory, temperature monitoring, and daily safeguard solutions. Further, the company provides a permission-based online portal that provides account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; a unified interface that displays key operational and customer experience indicators, including technician performance, system reliability and customer engagement metrics; installation and support services; MobileTech Application and Remote Toolkit; video health reports; smart gateway; AI-powered enhancements to professional monitoring and false alarm reduction; Web services and business intelligence; sales, marketing, and training services; and home builder programs. Additionally, it offers electric utility grid and water management, indoor gunshot detection, and health and wellness and data-rich emergency response solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Tysons, Virginia.

About Senstar Technologies

Senstar Technologies Corporation provides physical, video, and access control security products and solutions worldwide. It offers solutions for critical sites, which leverage its portfolio of perimeter intrusion detection systems, and video management software with intelligent video analytics security solutions, as well as access control products and technologies. The company's solutions and products are optimized for perimeter, outdoor, and general security applications. Its portfolio of critical infrastructure protection and site protection technologies includes various smart barriers and fences, fence mounted sensors, virtual gates, buried and concealed detection systems, and sensors for sub-surface intrusion, such as to secure pipelines, as well as video analytics software and video management systems. Senstar Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Ottawa, Canada.

