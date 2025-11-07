AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target Raised to $20.50 at UBS Group

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $18.00 to $20.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMN. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NYSE:AMN traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,237,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $685.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.19. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $36.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.08 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 10.75%.AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3,142.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 238.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

