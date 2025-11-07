Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$239.00 at Desjardins

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Desjardins from C$236.00 to C$239.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.67% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BBD.B. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$216.00 to C$234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$128.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$150.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$109.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$208.80.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
