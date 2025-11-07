ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $134.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.20 million. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. ADMA Biologics updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 3.5%

NASDAQ ADMA traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,568,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,769. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.40. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average is $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,078,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,950,000 after buying an additional 637,727 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,522,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,716,000 after purchasing an additional 202,242 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 971,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after buying an additional 589,707 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,338,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 59.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 816,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,201,000 after acquiring an additional 305,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Further Reading

