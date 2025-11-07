Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) SVP Sells $197,340.00 in Stock

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) SVP Byron Wortham sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $197,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rocky Brands Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ RCKY traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $29.74. The company had a trading volume of 140,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,110. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.87.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $122.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.92 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 4.37%.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Brands

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Rocky Brands during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Rocky Brands in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rocky Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rocky Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Baird R W upgraded Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rocky Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on shares of Rocky Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rocky Brands

About Rocky Brands

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.