Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Here’s Why

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 1,019,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 361,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Sirios Resources Trading Down 14.3%

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$23.16 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sirios Resources Company Profile

Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of three non-contiguous blocks comprising 306 claims covering an area of 157 square kilometers in Quebec.

