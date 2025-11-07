GS Chain (LON:GSC) Shares Down 38.5% – What’s Next?

GS Chain plc (LON:GSC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 38.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 and last traded at GBX 0.20. 1,854,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 874,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33.

GS Chain Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.37.

Get GS Chain alerts:

GS Chain (LON:GSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported GBX (0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About GS Chain

GS Chain Plc (LSE: GSC) seeks to identify an opportunity within the technology sector, conduct the necessary due diligence and subsequently complete an acquisition that would benefit its shareholders.

While the Board of Directors’ experience spans across a wide range of business sectors, the board will focus its energy in the technology space; specifically targeting a company that leverages state of the art technology in automotive, fintech, real estate, banking, finance, telecommunications, or blockchain industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GS Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GS Chain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.