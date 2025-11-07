Rightmove (LON:RMV) Stock Price Down 12.5% – Here’s Why

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) shares fell 12.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 474.50 and last traded at GBX 573.69. 24,167,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 367% from the average session volume of 5,171,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 655.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 815 price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 885 target price on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 750 to GBX 805 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 795 to GBX 850 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 796.40.

The company has a market capitalization of £4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 701.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 745.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

