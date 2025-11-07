High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Rating Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James Financial

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$22.00. Raymond James Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s previous close.
HLF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised High Liner Foods from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$20.00 target price on shares of High Liner Foods and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.38.
High Liner Foods Stock Down 1.1%
About High Liner Foods
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
