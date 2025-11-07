High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Rating Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James Financial

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$22.00. Raymond James Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s previous close.

HLF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised High Liner Foods from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$20.00 target price on shares of High Liner Foods and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.38.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods Stock Down 1.1%

About High Liner Foods

Shares of High Liner Foods stock traded down C$0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching C$14.30. The company had a trading volume of 88,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.66. High Liner Foods has a fifty-two week low of C$13.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$16.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.13. The company has a market cap of C$415.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.73.

(Get Free Report)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.