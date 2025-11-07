Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $911.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 23.24%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 2.8%

PBA traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $37.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,197,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,531. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.75. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $43.44.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PBA. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth $58,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 693,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,027,000 after buying an additional 8,829 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,514,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,071,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 10,712 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

