SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) and CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Financial Review

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) and SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CoreWeave and SurgePays”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreWeave N/A N/A N/A ($1.14) -91.24 SurgePays $60.88 million 0.81 -$45.73 million ($2.49) -0.97

Profitability

CoreWeave has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SurgePays. CoreWeave is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SurgePays, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares CoreWeave and SurgePays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreWeave N/A N/A N/A SurgePays -133.85% -333.87% -195.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CoreWeave and SurgePays, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreWeave 3 11 16 2 2.53 SurgePays 1 0 1 0 2.00

CoreWeave presently has a consensus price target of $129.71, indicating a potential upside of 24.71%. SurgePays has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 294.19%. Given SurgePays’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SurgePays is more favorable than CoreWeave.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.9% of SurgePays shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of SurgePays shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CoreWeave beats SurgePays on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave, Inc. engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities. SurgePays, Inc. is headquartered in Bartlett, Tennessee.

