Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.455-1.465 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. National Bankshares set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:SBRA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.88. 4,252,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,532,573. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.25. Sabra Healthcare REIT has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $20.03.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $190.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.455-1.465 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sabra Healthcare REIT will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 24.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 15,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 33.3% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 73.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Healthcare REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

See Also

