Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 19.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.
CNQ traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.61. 8,389,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,550,933. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.5875 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 60.64%.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, August 8th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).
