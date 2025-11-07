Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) CAO Cary Flanagan Sells 4,300 Shares

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) CAO Cary Flanagan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $193,672.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,644 shares in the company, valued at $254,205.76. This represents a 43.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 4.6%

NYSE KNX traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.38. 2,882,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 1.90%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

KNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Knight-Swift Transportation

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 93.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.