Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) COO Sells $1,568,004.48 in Stock

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) COO Eldad Maniv sold 414,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $1,568,004.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 10,392,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,283,498.80. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Eldad Maniv also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 5th, Eldad Maniv sold 10,045 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $37,668.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.79. 2,666,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,850. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 1.27.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 17.8% during the second quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Taboola.com by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Taboola.com by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
