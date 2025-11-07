Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) Insider Sells $31,510.52 in Stock

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Free Report) insider Charles Royce sold 2,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $31,510.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 680,350 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,554. This trade represents a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Royce Global Value Trust Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE RGT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.44. 18,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,740. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.17. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $13.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royce Global Value Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 24,144 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 111.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 57,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 30,166 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 57.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 57,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 20,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 99,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter.

About Royce Global Value Trust

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

