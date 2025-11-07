MNTN (NYSE:MNTN) Receives Strong-Buy Rating from Tigress Financial

MNTN (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Tigress Financial in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 150.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MNTN. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on MNTN from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on MNTN from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $22.50 price target on MNTN in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities set a $23.00 price objective on shares of MNTN in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MNTN in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MNTN presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.15.

Shares of NYSE MNTN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,025,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,114. MNTN has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $32.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83.

MNTN (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.11 million. MNTN’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. MNTN has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MNTN by 787.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 551,392 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MNTN during the second quarter worth about $11,482,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MNTN during the second quarter worth about $6,996,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in MNTN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,432,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in MNTN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,442,000. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

