Zacks Research Downgrades Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) to Hold

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

LIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Life360 from $55.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Life360 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Life360 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Life360 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Life360 from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.43.

Life360 Price Performance

LIF traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,121. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.17 and a beta of 3.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Life360 has a 12 month low of $29.62 and a 12 month high of $112.54.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $115.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.33 million. Life360 had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.65%. Life360 has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Life360 will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Life360

In related news, CEO Lauren Antonoff sold 17,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $1,614,747.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 338,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,766,468.50. This trade represents a 4.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Goines sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total transaction of $1,737,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 71,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,238,047.83. This trade represents a 21.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,729 shares of company stock valued at $14,084,103. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life360

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Life360 by 81.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life360 by 53.8% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 270,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 94,679 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Life360 during the second quarter valued at $344,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Life360 in the first quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Life360 by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

About Life360

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

