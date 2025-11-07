The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.
Wendy’s has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. Wendy’s has a dividend payout ratio of 53.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wendy’s to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.
Wendy’s Trading Up 1.6%
Shares of WEN stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $8.97. 20,316,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,216,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Wendy’s has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 91.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,577,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,707,000 after purchasing an additional 142,500 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 49.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.
Wendy’s Company Profile
The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.
