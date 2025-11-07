The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.

Wendy’s has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. Wendy’s has a dividend payout ratio of 53.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wendy’s to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Shares of WEN stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $8.97. 20,316,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,216,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Wendy’s has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $442.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.75 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 103.07% and a net margin of 8.63%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Wendy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.890 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 91.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,577,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,707,000 after purchasing an additional 142,500 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 49.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

